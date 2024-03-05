VCU Game to air on CBS 6 Tuesday night
Deel is on an acquisition march. On Tuesday, the HR startup announced it is acquiring African-based payroll and HR software and services company PaySpace in a deal that marks its largest acquisition to date. The move comes less than one week after Deel announced it had picked up Munich-based Zavvy, an AI-based “people development” startup building tools for personalized career progression, training and performance management.
The best air mattresses available for sale on Amazon to help you get a good nights rest no matter where you are.
The Bucks have now won six straight games coming out of the All-Star break, though they still trail the Boston Celtics by eight games in the Eastern Conference standings.
Apple M3 MacBook Pro laptops are getting multi-display support, so the computer will be able to drive two screens when the lid is closed. This is also a marquee feature found with the newly-announced M3 MacBook Air line.
Washington is bringing decades of coaching experience and his distinct personality to his first managerial gig since 2014.
Mitchell underwent a PRP injection Monday after missing Cleveland’s last two games due to left knee soreness.
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
Never lose your specs again with a soft magnetic holder that 13,000 shoppers love.
We turned to the experts to come up with this list of card, dice and strategy games for two.
On Tuesday, Shure unveiled its better-late-than-never entry into the creator-focused wireless consumer lapel mic space. The audio company’s MoveMic system joins an increasingly crowded space alongside three tiers of Rode’s Wireless Go system and two iterations of DJI’s Mic.
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and so much more.
The Combine turned a draft that was top heavy with QBs into one that is also deep with QBs.
Tropic Haze, the popular Yuzu Nintendo Switch emulator developer, appears to have agreed to settle Nintendo’s lawsuit against it. Less than a week after Nintendo filed the lawsuit, a joint filing for a final judgment and permanent injunction says Tropic Haze has agreed to pay the Mario maker $2.4 million, along with other concessions.
Microsoft is holding a showcase of third-party Xbox games on March 6 at 1PM ET. It will run for around 30 minutes and feature more than a dozen new trailers from publishers including Capcom, Nexon and EA.
Stay updated with all the news ahead of Tuesday's franchise tag deadline with Yahoo Sports.
Apple just revealed the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops with the M3 chipset. Here's how you can order the new machines, which start at $1,099.
Samsung's Galaxy S24 smartphones are up to $150 at Amazon and Best Buy after new sales.
Macy's is trying to push forward with a new growth strategy while dealing with a growing buyout battle.
A five-pack of the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera has dropped to a record low price for Prime members.
The nation’s highest court rejected Colorado’s attempt to keep former President Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot over his conduct related to Jan. 6.