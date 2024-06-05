VBPD: Police car hits bicyclist, investigation underway

VERO BEACH – A police investigation is underway after a bicyclist was hit by a police vehicle while traveling in a bike lane on State Road A1A, a police spokesperson said.

The man was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce and released the same day as the crash late last week, Vero Beach police spokesperson Officer Kelsea Callahan said.

The crash occurred May 30, around 8:30 a.m., on S.R. A1A at Camelia Lane just south of Beachland Boulevard.

“It is still under investigation, so (there’s) not really a lot of information (available),” Callahan said.

The officer was turning west onto Camelia Lane from S.R. A1A when she struck the bicyclist, who Callahan said was traveling along the west side of S.R. A1A and crossing Camelia Lane. The man’s direction of travel, whether north or south, was unclear.

“She was just patrolling the area,” Callahan said. “So, she wasn’t doing anything particularly … that’s like a very congested area over there, but the supervisor still has an ongoing investigation so we don’t know everything quite yet.”

The name of the officer was not released, but Callahan said she has been with the department less than five years and this was the first occurrence of its kind with the officer during her time there.

The officer was in a black-and-white Dodge Charger police cruiser, she said.

Jon Ballard , a homeowner along the north side of Camelia Lane and S.R. A1A, said he saw the aftermath of the crash. A man was lying on the sidewalk and two police officers and fire rescue vehicles were parked along the street, he said.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246

