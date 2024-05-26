VBPD: Girl dead, man injured in shootings at Mount Trashmore

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A girl is dead and a man has been injured in shootings at Mount Trashmore Saturday, Virginia Beach Police said.

Police said the girl died at the hospital.

Police got the call for the shooting at 8:31 p.m. for a shooting in the 300 block of Edwin Drive — the site of Mount Trashmore — just outside the Summer Carnival area.

VBPD said that “due to the proximity of the carnival, units arrived quickly and rendered aid, establish the crime scene, exfiltrated an exorbitant amount of traffic, and began the process of locating suspects. This is a chaotic scene which will [take] some time to investigate.”

@vbpd tell me two people were shot here at Mount Trashmore. A juvenile female died from her injuries at the hospital and a man remains in the hospital. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/eralY3OxE3 — Raven Payne (@RavenPayneTV) May 26, 2024

There is a summer carnival going on there that was scheduled to operate from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

10 On Your Side has a crew at the scene and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Check with WAVY.com for updates

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.