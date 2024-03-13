VBPD arrest man after ShotSpotter alert

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A ShotSpotter alert led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Virginia Beach, police said.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Lake Edward Drive Tuesday for the ShotSpotter and a related call for service.

Once on the scene, officers interviewed the parties involved in the incident and arrested Traquan Ravail Lewis. Lewis has been charged with discharging a firearm in public.

No injuries have been reported from this incident.

