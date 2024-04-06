VBPD:1 dead after shooting on Level Green Blvd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Friday just before 11 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call on the 1300 block of Level Green Boulevard. Upon arrival, they found a shooting victim that paramedics later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police have not released the victims identity or any suspect information.

We are working to gather more details about the incident.

Check with WAVY.com for more updates.

