VBFD: Crews respond to fire on Rising Sun Arch

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a one-story residential fire in the 1800 block of Rising Sun Arch, on Saturday, March 30.

The call came in on March 30 around 11:45 p.m. The fire was marked out around 12:40 a.m. on March 31.

Courtesy: VBFD

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke from the front of the home and heavy flames from the attic.

No civilians or pets were injured. Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced.

