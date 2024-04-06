VBDC condemns Mayor Dyer’s timeline for collective bargaining vote

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Democratic Committee (VBDC) released a statement denouncing Mayor Bobby Dyer’s decision to speed up the timeline for the collective bargaining ordinance vote.

According to the VBDC, Dyer’s move to accelerate the timeline disregards the agreed-upon process and effectively sidelines the city council’s involvement.

In a news release the committee stated, “The VBDC expresses its full support for collective bargaining rights, recognizing the invaluable contributions of the city’s workers who keep our community thriving. Mayor Dyer’s decision to rush the public comment to April 9, 2024, and the ordinance vote to April 16, 2024, without prior consultation with the council members, flies in the face of transparency and respect for due process.”

City council will hold a special session to hear from residents regarding the issue. The session is for both in-person and virtual audiences. The meeting is set for April 9 at 6 p.m. in council chamber, 2401 Courthouse Drive.

