VBCS to hold 17th annual Pig Pickin’ & Family Fun Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a day that promises not to be boar-ing.

On Saturday, June 1, Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, Inc. (VBCS) will hold its 17th annual Pig Pickin’ & Fun Day. Each year, the nonprofit holds the pig pickin’ event and a golf tournament in the fall, to raise money for its crime prevention efforts.

Crime Solvers is an independent community organization working in partnership with the Virginia Beach Police Department, the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office and the media to help make Virginia Beach a safer place to live.

In 1982, a group of local business owners established VBCS in response to the growing crime rate. VBCS seeks to solve and prevent crimes in the Virginia Beach area through a collaborative effort with citizens, media and law enforcement.

To accomplish this, the organization utilizes 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, a telephone tip line, and the P3tips app. Callers and app users can report information about criminal activity while remaining anonymous and could receive a reward of up to $1,500 in exchange for accurate crime tips.

The event will include Malbon Brothers BBQ, fried chicken, beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, ice cream from an ice cream truck, a live band, a cornhole tournament with a cash prize, entrance into the Military Aviation Museum and vintage plane flyovers.

It takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Military Aviation Museum, 1341 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach. Thickets are $45 for anyone over age 13. Tickets for children ages 6 to 12 are $10 and children under 5 get in for free.

To purchase tickets visit crimesolvers.com/events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.