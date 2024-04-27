VB organization assisting in disaster relief following Nebraska tornadoes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In light of recent tornadoes in Nebraska on Friday, a Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization is assisting in disaster relief.

Operation Blessing is deploying to Elkhorn, NE. The same team had just finished their work in Louisiana following a recent tornado there, and were preparing to return to Virginia Beach before Friday’s events.

The team is now redirecting to Nebraska with more crews coming from Virginia Beach and Bristol, TN. Once they arrive, Operation Blessing will meet with local authorities and partner groups to plan volunteer relief efforts and set up a base of operations, a release states.

