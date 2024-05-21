VB native named a finalist for 2023 Sailor of the Year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach native and 2014 graduate of Floyd E. Kellam High School has been named a finalist for the Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) 2023 Sailor of the Year.

Navy Diver 1st Class Zachary Corrente, an instructor at Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center in Panama City, Florida, was recognized on Thursday, May 16, for his dedication in developing and delivering combat-ready warfighters.

Zachary Corrente (Courtesy: NETC)

“Serving as the lead chief petty officer of Fleet Diving Division’s Training Team 9 has been an extremely fulfilling and rewarding position,” Corrente said. “I receive military diver candidates that need another chance to succeed in this demanding environment and I have the opportunity to effect change by building them up physically and mentally. Watching these motivated sailors complete their goals and grow to be strong, resilient divers is a true honor. The future of our nation’s and allied nation’s military divers starts here and I am grateful to be a part of making our fleet as ready as possible.”

Corrente, who joined the Navy at 17, states he was inspired by his mother to take care of the people around him.

“My mother was a major influence on me growing up, she has always had unbelievable tenacity and a great work ethic,” Corrente said. “She has always pushed me to do better and went above and beyond to give me the opportunity to grow. I started working at a young age to support my family and myself after seeing how much effort she put in to keep us afloat. My motivation to excel and take care of the people around me is absolutely because of my mother’s actions and character. She taught me how important hard work, integrity and family are; I still look up to her to this day.”

Corrente is one of four finalists for the award, and competed against nearly 11,000 other instructors and staff members for the distinction.

“The close competition at this level is a testament to our four finalists and to their professionalism and dedication,” NETC’s commander Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko said. “Each of these sailors has been an inspiration to their friends, families and shipmates. I look forward to hearing of their continued success throughout their naval careers.”

To watch the 2023 NETC’s Sailor of the Year Ceremony, click the link here.

