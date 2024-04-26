VB man sentenced to 35 years for producing child sexual abuse material

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thomas Cervantes was sentenced on Friday to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing child sexual abuse material, a release states.

Previous Coverage: Virginia Beach man guilty of producing child sexual abuse material; coercing minors

Cervantes, of Virginia Beach, used social media platforms to manipulate victims into sending sexually explicit content. Cervantes was found to have shared a video on social media of himself assaulting a minor. In another instance, he offered money to a minor to try and convince her to send a sexually explicit video of herself. When she was reluctant, he threatened to send the images of her to her family members if she refused. Cervantes enticed and coerced a number of additional minors.

He pleaded guilty to his charges on Nov. 29, 2023.

Check with WAVY.com for more updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.