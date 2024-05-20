VB man charged with 16 felonies after drug bust

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was arrested after a drug bust in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon.

Courtesy of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Jacobson, 20, was charged with 16 drug and firearm related felonies.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, the Virginia Beach police served a search warrant on the 800 block of S. Clubhouse Road.

Courtesy of the Virginia Beach Police Department

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of multiple types of drugs, including marijuana and cocaine. Police also seized cash, multiple firearms and a car.

Shout out to @VBPD 1st & 2nd pct. Crime Suppression for recent arrest; received community tip for illegal drug sales; seized guns, marijuana, cocaine, & currency used to fund sales. Multiple felony charges levied. Marijuana sales + guns = results in large % of our violence. pic.twitter.com/NaWOvvMP3p — Chief Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) May 19, 2024

Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) Chief, Paul Neudigate gave the VBPD first and second precinct a shout out in a social media post Saturday.

