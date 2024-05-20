VB man charged with 16 felonies after drug bust

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was arrested after a drug bust in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon.

Joshua Jacobson, 20, was charged with 16 drug and firearm related felonies.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, the Virginia Beach police served a search warrant on the 800 block of S. Clubhouse Road.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of multiple types of drugs, including marijuana and cocaine. Police also seized cash, multiple firearms and a car.

Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) Chief, Paul Neudigate gave the VBPD first and second precinct a shout out in a social media post Saturday.

