VB Fire Academy to hold graduation ceremony Tuesday, April 23

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Academy is preparing to hold a graduation ceremony for 33 Virginia Beach Fire Department recruits.

Recruits, from classes 14 and 15, will be assigned to their duty stations once they have graduated.

The ceremony takes place Tuesday, April 23 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center – Ballroom, 1000 19th St.

For information on how to become a Virginia Beach firefighter click here.

The graduation ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook.

