VB company demonstrates drone delivery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The folks at Virginia Beach company Drone Up are hoping to change the way you live for the better.

“We’ll get you what you need, when you need it,” said Drone Up CEO John Walker.

Drone Up was started in 2016 and has been growing ever since. Mayor Bobby Dyer even highlighted the company through a video during his State of the City address earlier this month.

Tuesday’s announcement is a game-changer.

“What we announced today was an end-to-end automated drone ecosystem,” Walker said, “both loading the drones automatically on the ground without any labor, autonomously flying the drone. Also the ability to use the DBX system for delivery on the other end to those 100 million plus people who don’t live in single family homes and have yards to deliver to.”

The system is fully automated, with people and businesses able to load deliveries into this device, called a DBX box. The drone can collect and deliver the item to its location. The drone flies itself and keeps track of other drones, planes, trees or any obstacles in its way.

“Our aircraft are then capable of navigating around all of those things autonomously,” said Chief Technology Officer John Vernon, “and that really enables us to scale operations in a way that doesn’t decrease safety. In fact. it increases it.”

They also had porch pirates in mind. If you’re not around to receive your item, it will deliver it to a DBX box as well.

It’s as quiet as a refrigerator, but not ready to deliver one just yet. The max load is 10 pounds right now, but all-in-all, they’re hoping for faster, safer deliveries that don’t need to wait for a traffic accident, flooded roads or a bridge lift.

As for the applications, the sky is the limit.

“I mean, there really is no limit,” Walker said. “I mean, if you think about it, if we create a way that retailers, large and small, can really leverage the power of this drone ecosystem to load it and then be able to fly it quickly and directly to the customer and get them what they need in some 30 minutes.”

And the best thing is, you don’t have to tip the drone.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.