VB City Council to hold special session on collective bargaining

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach City Council is asking for the public’s input on collective bargaining.

City council will hold a special session to hear from residents regarding the issue. The session is for both in-person and virtual audiences.

Residents who wish to express their opinions on collective bargaining must register with the city clerks office by calling 757-385-4303 prior to 5 p.m. April 9. Those who plan on participating virtually should register at WebEx.

The meeting will be held April 9 at 6 p.m. in council chamber, 2401 Courthouse Drive.

Additionally, the meeting will be livestreamed on virginiabeach.gov/media, facebook.com/cityofvabeach and VBTV (Cox channel 48 and Verizon channel 45).

