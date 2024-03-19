VB-based Operation Blessing deploys to Ohio amid tornado outbreak

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization Operation Blessing has deployed to Ohio in the wake of violent, deadly tornadoes that struck the area last week.

The Virginia Beach and Bristol facilities have been in Ohio since Friday, with a truck carrying bottled water, a mobile kitchen and an 80kw electric generator.

Virginia Beach-based Operation Blessing crews help residents and first responders in Texas

Operation Blessing has been preparing meals and driving out into the affected community to distribute needed supplies.

At least three people have been killed by the tornadoes, and power is still out for thousands.

For more information on the ongoing efforts of Operation Blessing, visit their website here.

