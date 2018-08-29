Vatican whistle-blower renews attacks on Pope Francis over disgraced cardinal as crisis in Catholic Church deepens

Pope Francis has been accused by a former Vatican ambassador to the US of failing to take action against a sexually abusive cardinal - REUTERS

A Vatican whistle-blower who has accused Pope Francis of having covered up sexually abusive behaviour by an American cardinal stepped up his attack on Wednesday, speaking from a secret location.

Archbishop Carlo Mario Vigano, a former Vatican ambassador to the US, has plunged the Catholic Church into crisis with allegations that the pope failed to act against Theodore McCarrick, a US cardinal, who was accused of sexually abusing young priests over decades.

Cardinal McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington, resigned in disgrace last month, becoming the first cardinal to step down since 1927.

Archbishop Vigano, 77, released an 11-page document detailing the allegations at the weekend and called on Francis to resign.

He then went underground amid reports that he feared for his safety.

After days of silence he gave an interview, from an undisclosed location, to an Italian journalist, renewing his criticism of Francis’ papacy.

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick resigned in disgrace in July Credit: Max Rossi/Reuters More

“I spoke out because corruption has now reached the highest levels of the Church hierarchy,” he said, claiming he had received broad support for his actions.

“I have had messages from priests and the faithful who have thanked me because my testimony was for them a glimmer of hope for the Church.”

He denied that he was pursuing a “vendetta” against Pope Francis and cardinals close to him.

Vatican analysts say the attack appears to be part of a concerted effort by conservatives to oust Pope Francis, who they dislike for his relatively liberal views on issues such as acceptance of homosexuals, allowing divorcees to take Communion and his push for a more inclusive Church.

“It really seems like an obvious move by conservatives to de-legitimise Francis," David Gibson, director of the Centre on Religion and Culture at Fordham University in New York, told Reuters.

"This whole thing was carefully coordinated with conservative Catholic media and carefully timed."

The strategy was to damage Francis’s legacy before he either dies or resigns, perhaps due to ill health, and to ensure a conservative successor.

"It's the start of the campaign for the next conclave," said Mr Gibson, referring to the secret election held in the Sistine Chapel to choose a new pope.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has gone into hiding since making the allegations against Pope Francis Credit: Pool/Reuters More

“Behind these attacks there are dark forces,” said Tommaso Valentinetti, 66, an Italian archbishop. The pope’s enemies were “throwing mud” to try to discredit him, he said.