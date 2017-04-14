Vatican Set For Good Friday Mass

The Pope will give his "Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord" speech in observance of Good Friday. Here's how to watch the religious event online.

In observance of Good Friday, Pope Francis will give his annual holy prayer at St. Peter’s Basilica.

Pope Francis delivers the speech to crowds every year on the date in “Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord.” The blessing will commence at about 11 a.m. EDT. Viewers can watch the event online on The Vatican’s YouTube channel (the channel’s official live stream begins at 10:55 a.m. EDT) and on Catholic TV.

The pope often uses his homilies to draw attention to larger social and humanist issues. For his 2016 Good Friday address, he denounced terrorist acts carried out in the name of religion and spoke of the Brussels attacks, which had taken place just weeks earlier.

“Oh Cross of Christ, today too we see you in the expressions of fundamentalism and in terrorist acts committed by followers of some religions which profane the name of God and which use the holy name to justify their unprecedented violence,” he said via Euro News in his 2016 homily.

Following the Holy Week speech, the pope also participates in the Stations of the Cross, which traditionally takes place by the Colosseum in Rome. The event typically takes place in the evening, and participants reenact Jesus’ journey of bearing the cross, according to Go Italy. Following the ceremonial event, the pope gives a blessing, a pinnacle event that draws crowds of the faithful.

Good Friday recognizes the crucifixion of Jesus and the day is recognized as a holy day of penance and fasting for Christians. The holiday is the Friday before Easter Sunday.

