‘VAT, what VAT?’ – Private school billboard pledges not to add tax to fees under Labour

The billboard advert by Adcote School has been criticised by rivals

A private school has paid for a motorway billboard saying “VAT? What VAT” to advertise its decision not to add the tax to fees under Labour.

Adcote School, a day and boarding school for girls in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, has been criticised by rivals for the advert, which shows a photo of a pupil alongside the text.

Labour has said that if it wins the next general election, it will add the 20 per cent levy to independent school fees and remove the relief they receive on business rates.

If schools pass on the tax to parents, tens of thousands of pupils are expected to be forced to move to the state sector.

Adcote School, which charges fees of up to £35,100 a year for UK pupils and £45,000 for international pupils, is only the second to say it would absorb VAT under a Labour government.

In January, Ampleforth College in York said it would not pass on VAT to parents.

But a Censuswide survey of 350 private schools for The Telegraph found that 95 per cent expect to increase fees as a result of the policy.

Of schools surveyed who said they will increase fees, 76 per cent said their fees would have to rise by more than 10 per cent.

Announcing the school’s plans to absorb VAT on LinkedIn, Victoria Taylor, the head of Adcote School, also said that parents would be guaranteed a price freeze for three years from September.

She said: “At Adcote School, we know the impact VAT could have on our wonderful community. For our new students joining us in September 2024 and paying our headline fees, we are going to absorb the cost of VAT. Our families will have a price freeze for 3 years in order to lessen this burden. Our families are normal working families who work hard to give their daughters an independent education – we support our community. Did we put this on a billboard to make our position clear… erm yes.”

Replying to the post, Susan Beck, the director of external affairs at Royal Grammar School Newcastle, which charges fees of up to £16,521 a year, said: “This is heartbreaking for those of us still working tirelessly to highlight that the proposed policy is an own goal for social mobility, and that most independent schools can’t simply absorb/shoulder the costs of VAT.

“We’ve already been making tough choices to keep fees accessible, so there is no magic 20 per cent ‘fat’ available. If there was, we would have been spending it on bursaries, partnerships and broadening opportunity.”

Ben Prior, a schools enterprise consultant, said: “If only it was possible for all schools to do this. It’s a bit naive to think that schools can absorb 20 per cent and offer the same high standards that parents are paying for. Drop the standards and then parents will decide it’s not worth the expense even at the lower price “

Responding to the criticism, Ms Taylor said: “We cannot afford to do this either…The alternative is to face closure. Where is the choice?”

She said the school “won’t be dropping standards” and its product “is well worth the cost”, citing its 2023 A-level results, with 84 per cent of girls achieving at least one A* or A grade.

Ms Taylor added: “I do appreciate that not every school can afford to do this, however, I would rather lose 20 per cent than 100 [per cent].”

Annual boarding fees at Winchester College, Rishi Sunak's alma mater, will increase from £49,152 to £51,855 - iStockphoto

Private schools are expected to announce average fee increases of 5 per cent for September, with some schools passing the £50,000 annual fee threshold for the first time.

At Winchester College in Hampshire, Rishi Sunak’s alma mater, annual boarding fees will increase from £49,152 to £51,855.

Whitgift School in Croydon has announced an increase in boarders’ fees from £47,991 to £51,120.

More than half a million children currently attend private schools in the UK.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think tank, estimates that Labour’s VAT raid will push up to 40,000 children out of private schools and into state schools.

Consultancy Baines Cutler believes an overall reduction of 25 per cent is “reasonably likely”, the equivalent of about 135,000 children.

Labour claims the policy will bring in around £1.6 billion to invest in more teachers and mental health counselling in schools.