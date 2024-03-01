Vast, Wander Folk Spirits team up for Mile High Cocktail Lounge

Inside the Mile High Club lounge as guests order cocktails from bartenders. The pop-up is a new collaboration between Vast and Wanderfolk Spirits.

Vast, has long been known for great views of the city — situated at the top of the Devon Tower it would be hard not to be.

The restaurant's latest endeavor, a pop-up collaboration with Wander Folk Spirits, offers Oklahoma City residents and visitors a chance to experience those views while sipping some first-class cocktails.

The Mile High Cocktail Lounge is a chance to experience a one-of-a-kind activation created by Wander Folk and Vast.

Ryan Goodman of Wander Folk Spirits shows off a completed Fhloston Paradise cocktail at Vast in Oklahoma City.

"They approached us about it and we kind of started putting our heads together and came up with a fun idea of a late 60s, early 70s — kind of the golden age of travel — airport lounge," said Ryan Goodman of Wander Folk Spirits. "We took inspiration from our travels around the world, some of the flavors we've experienced, married them with our wonderful world class spirits from Wander Folk in Guthrie."

The drink menu for The Mile High Cocktail Lounge includes nine custom cocktails priced at $18, made with Wander Folk Spirits, including Garden Society gin and vodka and Same Old Moses whiskeys.

The Fhloston Paradise is one of nine signature cocktails for the new Wanderfolk Spirits and Vast pop-up, Mile High Club.

"That was kind of the idea, show off the spirits, have the bartenders learn about some stuff and have a fun little lounge for six-ish weeks for people to play at in Oklahoma City in this beautiful view," Goodman said.

People enjoy drinks at the new Mile High Club cocktail lounge pop-up collaboration between Wanderfolk Spirits and Vast.

There will also be special food available in the lounge with options to reflect the mid-century modern vibes that the lounge evokes, like vegan Lil Carrot “Smokies," Lamb Sloppy Joes, Crab Salad with Fired Saltines and Duck Swedish Meatballs. Vast General Manager Evan Askey said menu option may expand as time goes on.

The pop-up will be open beginning at 6 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through April 6. Seating is limited in the lounge and booking of advanced boarding passes via opentable.com is required.

