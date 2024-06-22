As Vast preps memorial helmet drive for former chef, Gordon Ramsay advocates helmet safety

In the five years since March 2019, a ghost bike has remained chained to the streetlight at the corner of NW 16 and Classen.

The white bike is a memorial to Chad Epley, a 31-year-old Oklahoma native and chef who was killed in 2019 after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike. The driver of the vehicle that hit Epley fled the scene after dragging his bike for several blocks.

Now, Vast, 333 W Sheridan Ave., will host a bicycle helmet donation drive June 24-28 as another way to honor its former co-executive chef.

Chef Chad Epley in the kitchen at Vast.

In his memory, guests can donate new, children- or adult-sized bike helmets and will receive one Daily Table lunch to be redeemed the same day. Daily Table is Vast's lunch buffet offered weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Epley's death shook both the Oklahoma culinary community and the city at large, not only because of his talent and promise as a rising chef in the city, but also due to the tragic nature of his death.

Chef Kurt Fleischfresser, Paul Langer and Chad Epley in the kitchen at Vast.

Epley rose from line cook to sous chef to co-executive chef at Vast in just five years under the mentorship of chefs Kurt Fleischfresser and Kevin Lee.

Chefs Chad Epley and Kevin Lee.

Following his death, memorial rides and advocacy work for bicyclists and pedestrians picked up in his honor throughout Oklahoma City. The implementation of "Better Streets, Safer City" passed before Epley's death, and the latest MAPS initiative, which his family supported vocally, includes funding for improvements to infrastructure to benefit cyclists and provide greater safety measures.

A national spotlight on helmet safety

The helmet donation initiative at Vast honoring Epley also comes just days after celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was himself involved in a serious bicycle accident. Ramsay took to his social media accounts posting a Father's Day message to remind users to always wear a helmet when cycling.

An Important Father's Day Message Sound ON…..with #FathersDay tomorrow I have very important message for all the dads out there…WEAR A HELMET ! This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I'm doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato. I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawrence + Memorial (L+M) Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe Gx Posted by Gordon Ramsay on Saturday, June 15, 2024

"This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I'm doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato. I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawrence + Memorial (L+M) Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life," Ramsay wrote in the caption to his post.

