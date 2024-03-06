Vassalboro man charged in Greene home invasions

Mar. 5—AUBURN — A Vassalboro man who police said invaded a Greene home in January and tried to invade a second one was charged Tuesday with 13 crimes, including nine felonies.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment against Scott J. Hafford, 58, charging him with kidnapping and two counts of burglary with a firearm, each charge punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

He also was charged with burglary of a home, a crime that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The grand jury charged Hafford with being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated criminal trespass and three counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, each charge punishable by up to five years in prison.

Hafford also is facing four misdemeanor charges, including threatening display of a weapon, violation of bail and two counts of assault.

He was being held at Androscoggin County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $150,000 cash bail.

On Jan. 3, Hafford forced a woman into her home and then into a car at gunpoint, according to Androscoggin County Sheriff's deputies. She reportedly escaped the ordeal without injury.

The Longley Road resident went outside her home after an unknown vehicle pulled into in her driveway, deputies said.

A man wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun ordered her back inside her house before forcing her into a vehicle and driving to a neighbor's house, deputies said.

The woman was told to knock on the door. When it opened, the suspect pointed his gun at the man, deputies said.

The suspect entered the house where he threatened the man and a second woman, deputies said.

A second man in that home was alerted and the two men were able to disarm the suspect and secure him until deputies arrived, according to the deputies.

Before going to jail, Hafford was taken to a Lewiston hospital where he was treated for injuries he sustained in his struggle with the two men.

There were no indications that he knew the people he allegedly targeted on Longley Road, authorities said.

Hafford had been free on bail from earlier charges in the Augusta area for terrorizing and driving while intoxicated.

