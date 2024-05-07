Vashti Center announces Audrey Copeland as resource development and marketing director

May 7—THOMASVILLE- The Vashti Center has announced Audrey Copeland as its new development and marketing director, effective April 26.

Copeland brings over 20 years experience establishing herself as a project manager, team builder, catalyst, and strategist who finds her work rewarding and enjoys building relationships with her community, according to a press release from the center.

"I am thrilled to join the Vashti team at an important time in its history," Copeland said. "As we prepare Vashti for its second century in operation, empowering and inspiring Georgia's children to achieve the best outcome for their futures. This is a mission where I want to make an impact. I look forward to leveraging my social butterfly gifts to share with our community the amazing ways Vashti makes our children's world a better place."

Vashti Center Executive Director David Sofferin commented on Copeland joining the Vashti team. "Audrey joins us at an opportune time as we continue to enhance our behavioral health services footprint for children, adolescents, and their families across southwest Georgia."

Copeland has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina.