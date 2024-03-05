Variety of pigs compete at first day of Regional Show

Mar. 4—Checotah eighth-grader Rylee Howell tapped and goaded her Berkshire pig into a scale Monday.

"She's not going to go in," she said. "Spots and Berks are pretty stubborn."

Rylee prepared her Berkshire to show in the minor breeds swine competition at the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show.

The minor breeds — Berk, Chester, Herefords, Poland, Spots and Yorks — were shown Monday. Durocs, Hampshires and crosses, which are more numerous, are scheduled for Tuesday.

Muskogee County OSU Extension secretary Gina Stacy said 1,800 pigs had been cleared to show Monday and Tuesday.

"That's how many they can bring, but they can't bring them all, so it will probably cut down to 600 or 700," Stacy said. "They'll be split between the two days once they get they get their weights to me."

Sallisaw ag teacher Stephen Matthews said his students brought 25 pigs, and about one-fourth were shown Monday. He said students have better odds of making the premium sale with Hampshires and crosses "because there's more of them."

However, that doesn't discount the other breeds.

"Sometimes the Berks can go win the whole show too," Matthews said.

Rylee said she's able to keep her stubborn Berkshires under control.

"Give it a bunch of melatonin, to calm them down " Rylee said. "Then you have to walk them every day."

She said she planned to show a Hampshire and a cross Tuesday.

Vian sixth-grader Alivia Guthrie, said she has shown a Chester, blue-butt, York, Berkshire and a Duroc over the past three years.

Each shows a different personality.

"The Berks are usually calm, but crazy, and the Chesters are simply crazy," Alivia said. "Sometimes Yorks are hyper."

Westville ninth-grader Boston Butler entered a pink York pig Monday and is to show a bi-colored Hampshire on Tuesday.

"With Yorks, it's harder to show them because if you hit them too hard, they'll turn all red," Boston said.

Even though the minor breed swine competition didn't begin until 5 p.m., Monday proved to be a long day for many exhibitors.

Muskogee High sophomore Gabby Green said she arrived at Hatbox at around 7:45 a.m.

"We're preparing, we're weighing, we're feeding, washing, getting ready for tonight and tomorrow morning," Gabby said. "Takes two days to prepare."

MHS junior Kylin Blue, who brought a York on Monday, said he works hard every day and has made the premium sale four times.

Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show continues through Friday with goat, sheep and cattle competitions. It concludes Saturday with the premium sale.