Vanilla Ice Is Now Focused on Bringing You Updates From That Emirates Flight Full of Sick People

A flight with a dramatic landing in New York today — that sent roughly ten people to the hospital — had an unlikely passenger. Vanilla Ice.

The ’90s star known for hits like “To the Extreme” and “Hooked,” tweeted updates from the scene.

The “Ice Ice Baby” rapper tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he was on the upper floor of the double-decker Emirates A380 flight from Dubai to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York that had been quarantined upon reaching the ground.

So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place pic.twitter.com/i9QLh6WyJW — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

The Emirates Flight 203 was stalled at JFK due to the complaints of approximately 100 people who reported feeling ill. Passengers experiencing illness reported similar symptoms like cough and fever, spokesperson for the Center for Disease Control Benjamin Haynes told TIME in a statement Wednesday morning when the event first took place.

Ten people were subsequently taken to the hospital, according to tweets from Eric Phillips of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office.

All the passengers are off and have been evaluated. 19 sick. 10 to hospital and 9 refused medical attention. Health officials are processing tests now to determine the cause. Symptoms still pointing to the flu. https://t.co/ZWURgb68bJ — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) September 5, 2018

Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, was not only unaffected by the flu-like illness, but he was seemingly unaware of the apparent chaos beneath him on the plane.

This is crazy. Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380 — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

The rapper was in Dubai for a speaking engagement on Tuesday, after giving a talk in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday, according to his website.

On Twitter, he explained that the short trip abroad — with some remarkably long flights — had been exhausting.

Most flying I’ve ever done in my whole life, 29 hours in the air to South Africa and over to Dubai for one day then back home ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ???? exhausted — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 4, 2018

His next appearance is in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday.