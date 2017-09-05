How to Make Vanilla Frozen Yogurt Pops

Eugene K: Somehow, this fact is mentioned in the article only in passing: this home was seized by Arabs from its Jewish owners when Arabs occupied this neighborhood in 1948 and expelled its Jewish residents. The only unusual thing here is the length of time that it took to return the house to its rightful owners. In any other country the rightful owners would've received their property back without decades of legal wrangling. Otherwise, the story of the house is very telling of the Jewish "occupation" of the land and homes, from which they were expelled just a short while ago; and of Arab "victims" who have suddenly become the "natives" of the land, which they recently took by force.