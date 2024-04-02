Vanguard buys Centene’s University City office campus

Investment giant Vanguard Group is acquiring the sprawling office campus in University City that was originally planned to house Centene Corp.’s East Coast headquarters.

Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Vanguard will consolidate its Charlotte operations, including 2,400 employees, into the 700,000-square-foot office complex. It sits on 91 acres in University Research Park.

A multiple-building campus planned for the property was supposed to house more than 6,000 Centene employees before the healthcare company dropped the project in August 2022.

Centene still owns about 50 more acres of undeveloped land at the site.

Vanguard’s local employees now operate from several buildings, including Water Ridge Office Park near Charlotte Douglas International Airport. It opened its first local office in 1997.

