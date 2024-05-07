Vanderburgh County polls are closed. Who'll win the GOP nomination for commissioner?

EVANSVILLE — Polls are closed in Indiana, and for Vanderburgh County voters it's time to wait for results in the one local contested race.

The Republican primary race for the Vanderburgh County Commission District 3 seat between incumbent Cheryl Musgrave and newcomer Amy Canterbury was the only local contest on either ballot today.

Canterbury has never run for public office before, while Musgrave has been successful in county races, but is coming off of a loss in the Republican primary for mayor of Evansville last year.

Cheryl Musgrave

Whoever wins this evening will face Democratic nominee Hope Fussner come November. Fussner had no primary challenger.

There hasn't been much in the way of fireworks in the race, with no public forums or debates held. The candidates did find ways to toss barbs via the U.S. Postal Service.

Canterbury used a mailer to call Musgrave a RINO, or a "Republican in Name Only." Musgrave used a mailer to describe Canterbury as a puppet to big business.

Aside from the mailers, both candidates completed four issue-based Q-and-A's from the Courier & Press.

Amy Canterbury

They talked about growth and development, utility costs, roads and crime.

Crime: Here's what candidates in Vanderburgh County's only contested primary race say about crime

County roads: Q&A: Vanderburgh County Commission candidates rate county roads, talk Lloyd4U

Utility costs: Q&A: Vanderburgh County Commission candidates talk utility costs ahead of primary

Development: Here's what Vanderburgh County Commission candidates have to say about growth, development

The Courier & Press will update this story as results come in.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Will Cheryl Musgrave or Amy Canterbury represent Vanderburgh GOP?