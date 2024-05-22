Vanderbilt University poll shows gender divide on key political, healthcare related topics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The semiannual statewide Vanderbilt University poll was released this week and the results show a significant divide between men and women on several issues.

The Vanderbilt poll surveyed 1,003 registered Tennessee voters in the last month from April 26 to May 9 and when it comes to politics, not only is there a divide, but in some cases the results were unexpected when it comes to critical upcoming elections.

One example is this November’s Senate race between Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) and her Democrat challenger, State Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville). Overall, Blackburn is ahead 51% to 40%, but that’s not the case with female voters. Women prefer the Democrat, Gloria Johnson, over Blackburn 49% to 43%. A co-director for the survey told News 2 this difference is a little surprising.

“I’m not suggesting that Marsha Blackburn, in any way, shape or form is in danger of losing, but it does suggest there’s something changing in the state. That is a reflection and a reaction to some of the actions, in some cases inactions, because the public strongly wanted some reforms after the Covenant shooting, and the state legislature refused to take them,” said John Geer, a co-director for the poll.

A poll question about Medicaid expansion also uncovered some stark differences between men’s and women’s attitudes. Republican lawmakers have repeatedly blocked expanding government health coverage for people ho make lower incomes.

According to the poll findings, the majority of state voters, which is about 62%, are in favor of Medicaid expansion. Women polled significantly stronger at 70% in their support than men, who sit at 54%.

However, that’s not the only health care related divide. When it comes to controversial topics like abortion, 57% of female voters identify as either definitely pro-choice or somewhat pro-choice. Only 46% of male voters said the same.

“This gender divide, I think is it’s something that’s stronger here in Tennessee than it has been for a number of years, and I think it reflects the cumulative effect that some of the policies that have been enacted, both at the national level and at the state level, that are just a little more extreme than the public wants, and especially what women want,” said Geer.

