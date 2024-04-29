Vanderbilt teams up with MNPS to revamp John Early Middle into a laboratory school

Metro Nashville Public Schools and Vanderbilt University are teaming up to establish a laboratory school at John Early Museum Magnet Middle School.

John Early, situated in North Nashville, will get a new focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, or STEAM, through the partnership, according to a Wednesday news release from MNPS. It will also make efforts to prepare students for high-performing high schools. The school will be run in partnership with Vanderbilt University's Peabody College of education and human development.

Training and implementation for the new school model will unfold over the next three school years.

John Early Museum Magnet Middle School students and parents admire artwork on display in the school museum during a Black History Month celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

"The establishment of a lab school at John Early Museum Magnet marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing high-quality, research-driven education to our students," MNPS Director Adrienne Battle said in the release. "This collaboration with Vanderbilt Peabody College will not only transform the educational landscape at John Early but also set a new standard for public school collaboration with higher education."

Laboratory schools, or lab schools for short, are public schools that can be planted by private universities in Tennessee, made possible by a change to state law passed last year. Also known as training schools, they can range from pre-K through 12th grade and must be run in partnership a public school district. Lab schools are typically high-performing, with smaller student bodies and a focus on innovative teaching and learning practices. They can also serve as a training ground for pre-service teachers, similar to the clinical model used by medical schools.

"This innovative lab school model is designed to be a leading example of how public education and higher education can work together to produce outstanding educational outcomes," the release said.

Learn more about lab schools: Private Tennessee universities can now plant public K-12 schools after bipartisan effort

What's planned for the John Early lab school

John Early will continue operating as an MNPS school, according to the release. Vanderbilt will add to its existing programs and governance, with a focus on boosting the quality of education and support for students.

John Early will continue serving as a pathway school to Hume-Fogg Academic High School. That means John Early students who meet the academic requirements to enroll at Hume-Fogg are guaranteed a spot at the highly sought-after high school. John Early is also a pathway school to Pearl-Cohn High School, which is also a magnet but does not carry academic requirements for enrollment.

Vanderbilt University Chancellor Daniel Diermeier stands outside at Vanderbilt Univeristy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

"Vanderbilt has long been committed to leveraging our expertise to benefit our community, and this deepening of our relationship with MNPS is an outstanding opportunity to do just that," Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said in the release. "As an institution that believes deeply in the power of education to transform lives and unlock potential, we are excited about the insights and impact this partnership will make possible for the practitioners at John Early, for our faculty at Peabody, and especially for the students and families touched by the lab school’s work."

The collaboration with Vanderbilt will include the following things:

High-dosage, intensive tutoring in math

Professional development for teachers

Opportunities for students to learn on the Vanderbilt campus

Support for designing and implementing innovative curriculum aimed at enhancing academic and instructional opportunities for students

MNPS said it is also hopeful the school will add courses and support for community members who wish to further their education and careers.

Are there already lab schools in Tennessee?

A University High School student uses an inverted microscope provided by a local hospital partner to conduct science research in a biology class. The school functions as a lab school through the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tenn.

Lab schools have been around in the U.S. since the 1820s. Previous Tennessee law allowed public universities to plant lab schools. A bipartisan measure passed last year expanded that to include private universities.

At least three universities already run lab schools for a variety of grade levels in the state: the University of Memphis, Middle Tennessee State University and East Tennessee State University. All three lab schools have been around for more than 100 years, and some are among the highest-performing schools statewide.

