Vanderbilt to pay $55M in lawsuit accusing it, others of financial aid price fixing

Vanderbilt University will pay out $55 million as part of the settlement of a class action lawsuit that accused the school, along with 16 others, of being a "price-fixing cartel" when it came to financial aid.

The suit, filed in January 2022 by five former Vanderbilt students and others from various universities, reached a total settlement of $284 million that was preliminarily approved by a judge on Feb. 28. Vanderbilt paid the largest share of that among the 10 schools that agreed to settle.

Attorneys for the students said the universities used a shared methodology to calculate the financial need of applicants, leading to unfair limits on how aid was distributed. The lawsuit argued the universities, including several Ivy League schools, worked together and "artificially inflated the net price of attendance for students receiving financial aid."

The suit argued that runs afoul of antitrust laws, which are designed to avoid monopolies and to promote competition among businesses. Vanderbilt has denied the allegations in the suit.

“Though we believe the plaintiffs’ claims are without merit, we have reached a settlement in order to maintain our commitment to the privacy of our students and families and keep our focus on providing talented scholars from all social, cultural and economic backgrounds one of the world’s best undergraduate educations," Vanderbilt said in a statement to The Tennessean.

The university said it has ramped up efforts in recent years to help more students attend Vanderbilt, regardless of income. Last year it put $366 million into financial aid, with $244 million of that dedicated to undergraduates. Most of those funds were distributed through the school's Opportunity Vanderbilt program, which enables the university to cover undergraduate tuition for nearly every student from a family with $150,000 or less in income.

Students walk past the Faye and Joe Wyatt Center at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Here's a look at how much the 10 universities that agreed to settle will pay:

The University of Chicago: $13.5 million

Emory University: $18.5 million

Yale University: $18.5 million

Brown University: $19.5 million

Columbia University: $24 million

Duke University: $24 million

Dartmouth College: $33.75 million

William Marsh Rice University: $33.75 million

Northwestern University: $43.5 million

Vanderbilt University: $55 million

How Vanderbilt students can claim their share of the settlement

Students from any of the 17 universities named in the class action lawsuit can apply for payouts, with a few parameters.

The payments will be offered to "students who received need-based financial aid to cover some but not all costs (tuition, fees, room, and/or board) to attend," according to the settlement order. The students must have been enrolled in a full-time undergraduate program between the fall 2003 term and Feb. 28 of this year one of the 17 schools. The order estimates payouts will be around $2,000 per person.

Here are the other seven other universities named in the suit:

California Institute of Technology

Cornell University

Georgetown University

Johns Hopkins University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

University of Notre Dame

University of Pennsylvania

The settlement class includes around 200,000 people.

More information is available at FinancialAidAntitrustSettlement.com.

Evan Mealins contributed to this story.

