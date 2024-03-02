Vandals wrench 'Letters to Heaven' postbox from ground in Workington

The postbox, which was wrenched from the ground, has been repaired and is back in place

A woman who found comfort in a "Letters to Heaven" postbox after losing her mother to cancer has spoken of her disgust after it was vandalised.

The postbox in Workington's Vulvan Park was wrenched from the ground on 21 February.

Workington Town Council said the vandalism was "senseless" and the box had been repaired.

Toni Lee, whose mother Doris died in March, said she did not know how the culprits could sleep at night.

"They obviously haven't lost anyone close to them. I'm pleased it's back up and I'll be posting a Mother's Day card next week," she said.

"I was disgusted how someone can do something like that and go home and sleep at night - it's beyond me."

The postbox is located in Vulcan Park's Reflection Garden next to memorial roses for loved ones

Ms Lee, 32, said the park had meant a lot to her mother, and she had taken great comfort in posting a card at Christmas.

Workington Town Council installed the box in November in the hope it would support grieving families.

The cards and letters posted are stored and will eventually be turned into compost to be spread in the park.

A spokeswoman said the postbox contained 70 letters and cards when it was targeted, but they had not been damaged.

"To say that we are disgusted and upset would be an understatement, " she added.

"Over the last few weeks we have had numerous break-ins at our allotment sites and storage units in Vulcan Park with machines and tools stolen.

"And now this, senseless vandalism.

"What is wrong with people and what is happening to our town?"

She said the culprits had not yet been caught and urged anyone with information to contact the police.

"A big thank you and well done to our estates team for their welding skills and for getting this repaired and back in place so quickly," she added.

All cards and letters posted are stored securely and will eventually be turned into compost to be spread in the park, the council said.

Follow BBC Cumbria on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.