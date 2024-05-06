Vandals reported at gazebo and other reports

May 6—Males with ski masks were reportedly seen spray-painting the Fountain Lake Gazebo at 10:11 p.m. Saturday at 100 Fountain St.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Kim Eckstein on an arrest and detain hold for an alleged probation violation at 103 E. Main St. in Conger.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of possible theft by fraud at 11 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Scams reported

Police received a report of a scam at 1:39 p.m. Friday on the 2200 block of Eunice Drive.

Police received a report at 5:08 p.m. Friday of a resident who was reportedly scammed on the 300 block of Meredith Road.

Thefts reported

A purse was reported stolen at 3:29 p.m. Friday at 2019 E. Main St.

Police received a report at 3:44 p.m. Friday of a saddle bag that was taken from a motorcycle parked at 203 W. Clark St.

Vehicle reported damaged

Police received a report at 7:30 p.m. Saturday of a person that threw a golf ball at a pickup from another pickup at 1147 S. Broadway.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jorge Luis Feliciano, 38, on a warrant at 8:03 p.m. Saturday at 928 W. Front St.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:06 p.m. Saturday at 921 E. Hawthorne St. The reporting party was unsure when the crash occurred.

2 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Ike Jon Bolinger, 18, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and third-degree test refusal after a traffic stop at 10:44 p.m. Saturday near Bridge Avenue and Marshall Street.

Police arrested Acsel Jasmani Sequeira Guzman, 30, for probable cause fourth-degree driving while intoxicated pending results after receiving a report at 11:19 p.m. Saturday of a suspicious person who was parked in the intersection at Broadway and William Street.

Exposers reported

Police received a report at 11:26 p.m. Saturday of two men who were exposing themselves at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Bike reported stolen

A mountain bike was reported stolen at 2:36 p.m. Sunday at 605 Minnesota Ave. It was last seen late afternoon on Saturday.