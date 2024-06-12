Vandalism at Lancaster County recreational trail, police looking for suspects

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lancaster County recreational trail was subjected to vandalism and police are looking for the culprits.

The 14-mile long Northwest River Trail, located by the Susquehanna River, was recently discovered vandalized, Susquehanna Regional Police shared on Facebook.

“GAZA” is spray painted in red letters across a sign at the trail, along with blue lettering.

Photo from Susquehanna Regional Police Facebook

“Let’s work together to preserve the beauty of our trail and put a stop to this unacceptable behavior,” the post reads. “If you see it, report it.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact police at (717) 426-1164.

