Vandalism of John Lewis mural in Warner Robins caused ‘deep sadness.’ Artist restores it

Kevin “Scene” Lewis was busy Monday restoring the mural he created of an iconic civil rights activist, the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

The mural at 114 S. Commercial Circle in Warner Robins was defaced Friday afternoon by a man who was seen leaving the nearby Ace Hardware and next spray painting the symbolic artwork, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Police announced Monday they charged a man with second-degree criminal damage to property in the case.

Kevin “Scene” Lewis, who lives in Warner Robins, said he was saddened when he received the news of the defacement while at an art show at a Juneteenth festival in Durham, North Carolina.

A mural of civil rights icon John Lewis shown after it was defaced with spray paint Friday afternoon, and the restored version shown Monday morning.

“I was expecting it to be a lot more but now that I’m here looking at it, it’s not that serious,” the artist and muralist said Monday. “It’s going to be an easy fix.”

He had most of the restoration completed before noon and then worked on some finishing touches.

Kevin “Scene” Lewis touches up his mural of civil rights leader John Lewis on Monday, June 24, 2024, off of South Commercial Circle in Warner Robbins, Georgia. Lewis repainted parts of the mural after it was partially defaced on Friday.

Unveiled in March 2022, the mural was commissioned by Black Voters Matter in honor of the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when the then 25-year-old activist John Lewis led 600 marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in protest of voter legislation.

“It’s the power of the vote,” Kevin Lewis said of the mural’s message. “Go out there and be ‘good trouble.’ John Lewis was an icon and very important for that, so that’s why I did it.”

The vacant building is expected to be torn down by the end of the year.

“I know that the building is supposed to be demolished but as long as it’s still standing, the message of the mural needs to be out here for the people,” Lewis said.

Fenika Miller, national field co-director for the Black Voters Matter Fund, commissioned Lewis to restore the mural on behalf of the national organization. Miller is a lifelong resident of Houston County.

“This is the 60th Anniversary of Freedom Summer where folks did the Freedom Rides and came to the South to try to make sure that folks had voting rights and voting access and so it’s extremely symbolic and significant this year,” Miller said.

“And so yes, it was deep sadness about somebody defacing that mural,” she said.

Miller noted that two nearby murals — one honoring military personnel and another that celebrates people from Warner Robins and Houston — were not defaced.

“I think everyone probably remembers the image of the marchers, Congressman Lewis, who wasn’t a Congress person at that time, marching over the bridge in Selma,” Miller said. “Folks remember the images of Freedom Riders coming to the South … And so here we are again in 2024 on the precipice of another historic election,” Miller said.

“I think it’s just always an important reminder, and it’s not about left or right. It’s about up or down and we want folks to always remember to be reaching for the North Star of an inclusive Democracy, a Democracy that is just and using your voting power in order to make those things happen,” she said.

Lewis served Georgia’s 5th congressional district from 1987 until his death July 17, 2020.

