Vandalia woman dead after crash in Montgomery County

A woman is dead after a crash in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to SR-48 and Concord Farm Road for reports of a serious crash, according to a media release.

An initial investigation showed that a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Karon Watson, 68, of Ludlow Falls, was traveling southbound on SR-48 when Watson went left of center.

Watson struck a Honda CR-V driven by Makenna Johnson, 20, of Vandalia who was traveling north on SR-48.

Johnson was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Watson was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.




