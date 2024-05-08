Vandalia woman dead after crash in Montgomery County
A woman is dead after a crash in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 2 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to SR-48 and Concord Farm Road for reports of a serious crash, according to a media release.
An initial investigation showed that a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Karon Watson, 68, of Ludlow Falls, was traveling southbound on SR-48 when Watson went left of center.
>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: At least 1 hurt after ‘serious crash’ in Montgomery County
Watson struck a Honda CR-V driven by Makenna Johnson, 20, of Vandalia who was traveling north on SR-48.
Johnson was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Watson was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
We will continue to follow this story.