Vandalia accepts resignation of city manager, appoints interim city manager

Members of Vandalia City Council accepted the city manager’s resignation Tuesday.

News Center 7 previously reported that City Manager Dan Wendt announced his intent to resign.

Wednt had been on paid administrative leave until the council accepted his resignation.

The city said previously that Assistant City Manager Rob Cron would be been appointed Acting City Manager.

Wendt was hired in February of 2021.

