Vandal who shot and damaged city equipment sought by Portland police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are on the search for who they describe as a man who allegedly shot at city equipment, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage in a series of incidents.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the individual used a handgun to damage the equipment on seven occasions since May 27. Police said they’re not revealing to the public what type of equipment it was “for investigative reasons.”

However, police did release photos and video of the suspect during a shooting that occurred in Southeast Portland on May 27 at 5:10 a.m.

A man has been shooting and damaging city property, according to Portland police. June 6, 2024 (courtesy Portland Police Bureau).

Authorities released the following description of the individual, his car and the handgun used:

“The suspect was driving a black or charcoal colored 2008-2014 Subaru WRX sedan with no license plates. It has a hood scoop, low profile spoiler with red LED brake light strip, black wheels, and rain deflectors on the doors. He appears to be wearing a blue coat with hood, black pants, eyeglasses, and fires a handgun with tactical light.”

No injuries have been reported from these shootings. However, police said they are concerned for the safety of people residing in the neighborhoods where they have happened.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Portland police.

