Vandal with a hammer smashes Brooklyn Mormon church window

A man armed with a hammer smashed in a window of a Brooklyn Mormon church, police said Friday.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the vandalism, which took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on 60th St. near Eighth Ave. in Bay Ridge on March 31.

A man sporting a surgical mask and carrying a large hammer in his left hand was caught on surveillance camera walking up to the house of worship at about 8:15 p.m. that Sunday night.

He repeatedly struck a church window with the hammer before running off.

The vandal was last seen running off down 48th St. near Seventh Ave., about 12 blocks from the church, cops said.

Police released the surveillance images on Friday in the hopes that someone recognizes the vandal.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.