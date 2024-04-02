Vandal who broke First Christian Church windows left blood evidence at the scene

Someone broke two historic windows in an alcove at Bloomington's First Christian Church last week while apparently trying to gain entry to the building.

The clear, single-pane 5-by-7-inch windowpanes were among many inside the entryway that separates the vestibule from the sanctuary and access to other parts of the church.

Police found dried blood on the metal frames around the broken glass that was collected and could identify the person responsible through DNA, a Bloomington police report said. The incident happened after 5 p.m. March 25 and before 8 a.m. the next day.

The downtown church, at the corner of Kirkwood Avenue and Washington Street, is more than a century old. In February, Indiana Landmarks' Sacred Places Indiana Fund allocated $250,000 to the congregation to replace the building's heating-and-cooling system. The church is working to open up extra space inside for community uses.

