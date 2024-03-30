Vancouver woman’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance concerns family and coworkers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver nursing director’s disappearance, which police are calling “suspicious,” has her family and work community worried.

Cristina Ase, 61, left her home at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and her husband reported her missing that night. Her coworkers at Rose Linn Care Center also called authorities when she failed to show up for her shift.

Her boss, Brady Waldroff, said he last saw her at work the day before.

“She normally reports to work at about 7:30,” he added. “She had texted another work colleague she was going to be late and then never showed up. When I reached out to her husband, her husband was shocked when I told him she hadn’t gotten to work.”

The Vancouver Police Department said 61-year-old Cristina Ase’s husband reported her missing on Tuesday, March 26. (Courtesy VPD)

Brady Waldroff, Executive Director of Rose Linn Care Center, was concerned when his employee, Cristina Ase did not show up for her shift the morning of Mar. 26, 2024. (KOIN)

Vancouver Police Department reported that Ase could have driven into Oregon after leaving her Vancouver home at 501 SE 123rd Ave. They believe she drove a dark grey 2013 Toyota RAV4 with Washington license plate AQT1726. That vehicle was found in Vancouver Wednesday, the day after the last known sighting of her.

Authorities said Ase could be carrying a black and white bag, but it wasn’t clear what she may have been wearing.

Officials are asking Oregon and Washington residents to help locate possible footage of the Ase or her vehicle between March 25 at 4 p.m. and March 27 at 5 p.m., within a quarter mile the following locations.

501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver WA

Glenwood Park – 8800 block of SE Claybourne Street, Portland OR

Flavel Street & SE 92nd Ave, Portland OR

Ase’s husband and coworkers have cooperated with the investigation, according to VPD. Anyone with further information on her disappearance is asked to contact police.

