Vancouver police arrest man accused of stabbing woman in the neck at Clark College

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of stabbing a woman in the neck on the campus of Clark College in Vancouver was arrested Thursday.

The Vancouver Police Department announced that 31-year-old Salvador Aguilar was booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday morning on multiple charges.

Mother charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting 15-year-old son in neck

Around 10 a.m., police said officers were near the 2600 block of St. Johns Boulevard following up on a lead for the suspect’s whereabouts when they located a man matching his description. Authorities said Aguilar was sleeping in a car at a residential property.

Aguilar was charged with first-degree assault and car theft.

On Wednesday, students at the college who spoke with KOIN 6 News were shaken up over the incident, with many recalling what the campus was like when it briefly went into lockdown Tuesday. The suspect fled as police released images of him to the public from surveillance footage in hopes of locating him.

Gov. Kotek proposes $40 million investment to save container services at Terminal 6

The woman who was stabbed suffered “non-life threatening” injuries, authorities said.

On Monday, an individual matching the same description as the stabbing suspect allegedly tried to pry his way into a woman’s car in one of the college’s parking lots. However, the woman screamed and he ran away. Clark College security responded and later relayed this information to Vancouver police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further details could be released at this time.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.