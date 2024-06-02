Vancouver nonprofit raises funds to provide service dogs to veterans with PTSD

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A night of fun and fundraising happened Saturday evening at the Royal Oaks Country Club in Vancouver, which held an auction and dinner to support Northwest Battle Buddies.

The nonprofit gives professional trained service dogs to veterans battling post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to the organization, there is no cure for PTSD. But they say the service dogs help provide freedom and independence to veterans at no charge.

“We have now gifted 256 service dogs to our American heroes free of charge,” said Battle Buddies CEO and Founder Shannon Walker. “And we have not lost one veteran to suicide, so it has become quite the mission.”

The service animals go through intensive training for over five months before they are paired up with veterans. They then go through several more weeks of training and bonding to create a lasting partnership.

