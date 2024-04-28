Vancouver man arrested after Oregon cross-county police chase: deputies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a police chase spanning multiple Oregon counties early Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a minivan speeding and driving recklessly on Highway 20 near Crystal Creek Loop in Eddyville.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the van, but officials say the driver left the vehicle, refused to comply with the deputy’s orders. The deputy then used a taser on the driver.

However, the driver returned to the minivan and fled from the deputy east on Highway 20. The driver threw multiple items from the vehicle as the pursuit went east from Lincoln County into Benton County. Although spike strips were deployed, the driver swerved around them, authorities say.

Once across the county line, Benton County Sheriff’s deputies took over the pursuit. But as the chase led to Philomath, authorities say the van turned around towards Highway 20 back into Lincoln County.

Once again, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies pursued the driver, this time assisted by Oregon State Police. OSP officers managed to deflate the van’s tires with a spike strip deployed on the highway near Pioneer Mountain Loop.

Once the van was stopped, the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Gregory Noll, refused to leave the vehicle. But after a short time, deputies took Noll into custody at the Lincoln County Jail on charges of reckless driving, attempt to elude, DUII, reckless endangering, interfering with a police officer and offensive littering.

