Vance County Dems hold convention

Mar. 18—HENDERSON — The Vance County Democratic Party met at the County Administration Building on Saturday for its annual convention.

State Senate candidate James Mercer introduced himself to the party, after having spoken at a convention in another county via Zoom. He's running to unseat incumbent Sen. Lisa Barnes, a fellow Nash County native.

A retired 31-year Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, Mercer hails from Rocky Mount. He operates the Mercer Foundation, a nonprofit that feeds kids and teaches veterans with disabilities vocational skills. He's also a director of military studies and adjunct professor of military history at North Carolina Wesleyan University.

He's a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat, he said, and wholeheartedly supports party policies on social justice, equity and equal rights. Although he's had some trouble finding a campaign manager, having interviewed four candidates who all took higher paying jobs.

Oxford City Commissioner Bryan Cohn, who is running to flip state Rep. Frank Sossamon's seat, joked Mercer's act was a tough one to follow. Cohn is looking to "restore honor" to the seat that Terry Garrison once held. Sossamon unseated him back in 2022.

Cohn is also looking to break the Republican supermajority in the General Assembly. District 112 Rep. Tricia Cotham switched her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican last April, giving Republicans a veto-proof majority.

Even if he sits in the back of room doing nothing for two years, he told the party, he'll still have accomplished his goal of flipping the seat — and by doing so, he will stop Republican politicians from "doing evil," referring to bills that critics claim strip rights away from women and LGBTQ people.

Soon the conversation turned towards politics — several expressed concern over the upcoming election and everyone agreed the party ought to find ways to reach younger people and mobilize its resources to flip North Carolina blue.

The board's next item was electing its officers for 2024-25. City Councilwoman Geraldine Champion stood and moved to keep the board as is. She spoke for a spell about how sometimes the way things are done needs to change — that wasn't one of those times, as the board's work has been "perfectly satisfying."

The board comprises Chair Angela Thornton, First Vice Chair Joseph Brodie, Second Vice Chair Hilda Delbridge, Third Vice Chair Dennis Tharrington, Sec. Kathy Allen and Treasurer Rev. Willie Ramey.

The party is looking for a location for an office and has been eyeballing a place, but it's too early to say whether they'll get it or not, said Thornton. Speaking of an office, the Vance County Republican Party is slated to meet at its new Garnett Street HQ on Tuesday. Stay tuned for coverage of that event.