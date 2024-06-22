Van Zandt County FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – FEMA has opened Disaster Recovery Centers in areas affected by spring storms to help as many people as possible. On Friday, the Van Zandt County center opened at Canton Intermediate School.

UPDATE: Smith County FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to open Saturday

“People want to meet with someone an actual human face to face versus calling a phone number or going online,” Nikki Gaskins Campbell, with FEMA, said.

According to Gaskins Campbell, it is best residents speak with their insurance first before applying for FEMA grants.

“By law, FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, we will want to know what your insurance is going to cover before we may see what we might offer you as additional assistance,” Gaskins Campbell said.







Not only can people get help from FEMA at the center but also the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

“We want to help return the tax base prior to the disasters if the disaster never took place,” Susheel Kumar, with SBA, said.

The SBA is another option available for businesses, homeowners, and renters to get back on their feet.

“What we are doing is provide long-term liquidity, and we’re the largest source of funds for privately damaged properties, post-disaster,” Kumar said.

Both FEMA and the SBA said they will be in East Texas for a while. The deadline to apply for aid is July 16th.

