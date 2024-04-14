Van Wieren Hardware to close after 75 years in Holland Township

HOLLAND TWP. — A long beloved hardware store will close its doors in Holland Township after 75 years.

Van Wieren Hardware announced the impending closure Saturday, April 13, on social media.

Van Wieren’s Hardware Store in the early 1960s.

"In 1948, Andrew and Harriett Van Wieren opened a gas station/lunchroom/bait shop at the corner of Division and Ottawa Beach Road," the post read. "Who would have thought with over 75 years of service, three generations of owners, and five generations of family employees, we would be ready to say goodbye?"

The shop at 645 Douglas Ave. near the border of Park Township is iconic for its red facade, selling gardening supplies, hardware, paint, housewares and more.

According to local historian Steve VanderVeen, Andrew and Harriett's oldest grandchildren, Debra and Laurie, became involved in the business when they were young, dusting, pricing and cashiering.

Debra continued working at the store during breaks from college. After receiving a teaching degree, she married Don Axce, who became Holland’s beloved “downtown mailman.”

Andrew died in 1988 and Harriet in 1991. Deb bought into the business. She and Don became principal owners, assisted by Deb’s mother, Geneva, in 2006. Don died in November 2020.

"Our family is overwhelmed by the love and support we have received from our local community throughout those decades," ownership posted Saturday. "Our customers have become part of our family, and we are beyond grateful for just as many generations of loyal supporters.

"It truly has been a gift to watch your families grow, see the joy in giving your kids a balloon during an afternoon outing, answer questions during our annual lawn care seminars, help you with your many home improvement projects, enjoy a Saturday morning coffee/cookie, aid you in decorating your entire home for the Christmas season, and YES, even teaching you how to slingshot a flying monkey.

"To our employees, what can we say? Your commitment to our business is and always has been steadfast. We have weathered MANY storms, pandemics, depressions, and YOU have always been the heart of our success. We are eternally grateful for the amazing times, countless memories, and unwavering dedication. We would not have made it this far without your continued support and are forever thankful for your role in this journey."

A liquidation sale will begin Tuesday, April 16.

"This is not a goodbye but rather a ‘see you later’ as our entire family continues to live in and support the Holland community," the post read. "Many are excited to embark on a long overdue retirement and we all certainly look forward to seeing you around town."

— Cassandra Lybrink is the local editor of The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com.

