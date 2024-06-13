Van Wert to have OVI checkpoint tomorrow

Jun. 13—VAN WERT — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Delphos Police Department will conduct an OVI checkpoint Friday evening. The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.

Troopers and Delphos officers will also conduct saturation patrols in the area of the checkpoint.

According to a State Highway Patrol news release, in 2023 there were 11,324 OVI-related crashes in which 725 people were killed on Ohio's roadways. State troopers make an average of 15,000 OVI arrests each year.

To report an impaired driver, dial 677.