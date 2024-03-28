Van Wert man sentenced for causing overdose death
Mar. 28—VAN WERT — A Van Wert man who last month admitted to causing a woman's death was sentenced Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.
Thomas Lampy, 31, was sentenced by Judge Martin Burchfield to a minimum of six years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of corrupting another with drugs.
The charges are tied to the March 2023 death of a Van Wert woman due to a drug overdose. Lampy was arrested after a Van Wert County grand jury indicted him last October on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.