Van strikes pedestrians outside of London mosque

At least one person died and 10 were injured when a van plowed into a crowd gathered outside a London mosque after prayers.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said police were responding to a “horrific terrorist attack.”

Prime Minister Theresa May called it a “potential terrorist attack” and said, “All my thoughts are with those who have been injured, their loved ones and the emergency services on the scene.”

The Metropolitan Police called it a “terrorist attack” and said an investigation was being carried out by the Counter Terrorism Command. “This was an attack on London and all Londoners and we should all stand together against extremists whatever their cause,” Neil Basu, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism, said.

Some witnesses said there were a total of three “attackers,” but police said they arrested a 48-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and that no other suspects had been identified.

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.